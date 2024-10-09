Daisy Mtukudzi in accident with Chivayo donated car

News / National

Daisy Mtukudzi, the widow of the late renowned musician and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi, was involved in a car accident at the Warren Park roundabout in Harare on Thursday morning. She was driving a 2024 Toyota Fortuner, a vehicle recently gifted to her by ex-convict Wicknell Chivayo.Images circulating on social media depict the white Toyota Fortuner with significant damage to the front passenger side, suggesting a collision with another vehicle. Fortunately, details regarding her injuries or the condition of other parties involved in the accident have not yet been disclosed.Daisy Mtukudzi currently finds herself at the center of a family dispute involving her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor Mtukudzi. The two have publicly accused her of abusive behavior dating back to their childhood, intensifying the family tensions surrounding Oliver Mtukudzi’s legacy.The car gift from Chivayo, which he presented to Daisy on September 1st, was described as a token of appreciation for her late husband’s enduring influence on Zimbabwean music and culture. However, the timing of the gesture has raised eyebrows, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict between Daisy and her stepdaughters.This family strain was notably highlighted during the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA), where Selmor faced an emotional breakdown and was unable to perform. Both Selmor and Sandra have spoken candidly about their painful experiences with Daisy, detailing feelings of neglect and exclusion during their formative years.Sandra recounted feeling abandoned and left to navigate challenges on her own, expressing resentment towards Daisy for creating a sense of distance within the family. "There were times when I felt invisible at home," she shared. "It was as if my existence didn't matter."The ongoing family dispute raises questions about the dynamics within the Mtukudzi household and the legacy of one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated musicians. As the story unfolds, many are left wondering how these personal conflicts will impact the public memory of Oliver Mtukudzi and his contributions to the nation’s cultural heritage.