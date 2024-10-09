Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects named

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have enlisted the assistance of Interpol to help track down six armed robbers involved in a daring bank heist in Bulawayo last week, in which the gang made off with over US$4.4 million. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are believed to be local criminals now residing in South Africa.Crack teams have been deployed to Bulawayo and surrounding towns as investigations intensify into what is being described as the largest bank heist in Zimbabwean history. The gang is suspected to be linked to a series of high-profile robberies across the country, including a dramatic cash-in-transit heist last year involving nearly 12kg of gold worth US$675,000. The gold was being transported from How Mine to Fidelity Printers and Refiners in October 2022.In addition to the How Mine robbery, the group is also believed to have orchestrated several raids on financial institutions, money transfer agents, wholesalers, and grocery stores between May and October of 2023. In Bulawayo alone, the gang is thought to have stolen more than US$858,000 and R508,000 across five different heists within just four months.The suspects have been identified as Elijah Vumbunu, also known as "Mupositori," David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa alias "Umbro," Takafa Vumbunu alias "Naison Mahembe," Paul Chinake, and Brian Murape. Investigators believe that the gang fled to South Africa following their crimes.Elijah Vumbunu, the alleged mastermind, is reported to be living in affluent South African suburbs while operating a trucking business. The police believe that the gang's South African connections have helped them evade capture for several months.Zimbabwean authorities are now working closely with Interpol to bring the fugitives to justice. The police have also warned the public to be vigilant, as the gang remains armed and dangerous. The success of this investigation could mark a significant breakthrough in tackling the surge of organized crime in Zimbabwe.The heist has sparked a nationwide conversation on security measures and the growing trend of cross-border criminal activity, with law enforcement agencies pledging to bring the perpetrators to justice