Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Innscor booted out of Profeeds

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Innscor Africa Limited has been ordered to divest from Profeeds after the Supreme Court ruled that the merger of Profeeds and National Foods created a near monopoly in the stockfeed industry.

Supreme Court judges said "the coming together of two companies which previously were competitors, under Innscor, created a dominant unit which can reasonably become a monopoly."

Innscor, which owns the country's number one stock feed manufacturer, National Foods, used its subsidiary Ashram Investments to acquire 59 percent of its main competitor Profeeds in 2013.

In 2014, the Competition Tariff Commission (CTC) examined the transaction and prohibited the merger after ruling that it was contrary to the public interest.

Undeterred, Innscor, through Ashram, decided to form another merger with Profeeds in 2015, this time with a minority 49 percent stake. Whereas the law requires companies to inform the CTC of a merger above US$1.2 million within 30 days, the companies did not do so until 2019, two years after Innscor's new lawyers advised the company to inform the CTC.

The CTC took a dim view of Innscor's decision to delay in informing it of the merger. It again prohibited the second transaction and imposed a ZWL$40 million fine on the company.

Innscor challenged the CTC's decision at the Administrative Court and won, prompting the commission to approach the Supreme Court on appeal.

Justice Tendai Uchena of the Supreme Court, with Justices Nicholas Mathonsi and Felistus Chatukuta agreeing, said in their judgement delivered on October 3 that the Administrative Court erred in finding in Innscor's favour.

The judges ruled: "The court aquo failed to consider the potential harmful effects of the merger. It therefore did not make its decision in terms of all the applicable factors in assessing a merger…

"Monopolistic tendencies must be carefully assessed because they may initially appear favourable, but in the long run they may – when the monopolists get to a point where the market has no other option but to buy their goods – turn around and control even the economy of a country by producing highly priced goods or substandard goods sold at high prices. They may also destroy small business in the future."

The judges said the Administrative Court ought to have carefully considered the fact that Innscor retained a controlling interest in both National Foods and Profeeds, companies which specialise in manufacturing and selling stock feeds.

"Innscor also has a controlling interest in Irvines Zimbabwe, a major customer of both Profeeds and National Foods. An analysis of Innscor's conduct shows that it desires to wholly control the stock feeds market which is not permissible," the Supreme Court said.

The merger "concentrated industrial power in  the two biggest companies in the stock feed industry," they added.

The fine imposed on Innscor was reasonable, the judges said, given the company's apparent affinity for anti-competition activities. The Profeeds merger was the third time Innscor had contravened competition laws, the court said.

Following the merger, Profeeds and National Foods now controlled 57 percent of the stock feed market, with the next competitor enjoying just 11 percent market share. Profeeds had also seen its shops grow from 19 to 40.

"It took Innscor more than three years and nine months to notify the CTC of the merger which it had already consummated. This… demonstrates the nature, duration, gravity and extent of the contravention of the law… It is also on record that Innscor has contravened competition laws before. This conviction increases to three Innscor's contraventions of competition laws. It shows its persistence in disregarding competition laws… It is this court's view that the monetary penalty (of ZWL$40 million) was justifiable," the Supreme Court ruled.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

WATCH LIVE: Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

1 hr ago | 513 Views

WATCH LIVE: Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

1 hr ago | 513 Views

Starlink oversubscribed in Harare

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Dollarisation the worst thing to do for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Daisy's Fortuner in misfortune

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa supporters?

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects named

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe hires Rothschild advisers over $21 Billion defaulted debt pile

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Daisy Mtukudzi in accident with Chivayo donated car

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Chamisa did not cause Harare land regularisation scandal

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Inyathi cops probe mysterious death of dumped corpse

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Matabeleland North rural benefit from stock feed programme

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe subscribers push Starlink to limit

8 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Ingwebu fails to pay transporters

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Man jailed 18yrs for killing wife over relish money

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Hit & run accident victim battles for life

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Cops face arrest for demanding cattle clearance fees

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Zimbabwe's new land laws biggest heist'

8 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zinara claims to be liquid to rehabilitate roads

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

'90% of women business start-ups fail in first 10 years'

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo police record significant crime decline

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe requires frank, honest leaders'

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe police to fish out US$4m heist criminals from South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach ConCourt

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe experiencing slow speeds

23 hrs ago | 5163 Views

Zimbabwe says basic goods in limited supply after ZiG devaluation

23 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Traditional healer kidnaps minor

23 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

09 Oct 2024 at 15:54hrs | 802 Views

Man kills wife over money

09 Oct 2024 at 14:33hrs | 1294 Views

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

09 Oct 2024 at 13:26hrs | 679 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

09 Oct 2024 at 13:17hrs | 222 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

09 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 916 Views

Rhema church founder dies

09 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 2414 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

09 Oct 2024 at 09:37hrs | 434 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

09 Oct 2024 at 09:35hrs | 1026 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

09 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 972 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

09 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 1516 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

09 Oct 2024 at 07:54hrs | 691 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 437 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 1321 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

09 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 289 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 879 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 584 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 379 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 966 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 146 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 1709 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 213 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 108 Views

Zanu-PF-induced pain not ending anytime soon

09 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 151 Views