Daisy's Fortuner in misfortune

News / National

by Staff reporter

The new Toyota Fortuner gifted to Daisy Mtukudzi, widow of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been extensively damaged in an accident at the Warren Park roundabout in Harare. The collision occurred just nine days after Daisy had received the vehicle, turning her initial joy into disappointment.The white Fortuner, which Chivayo presented to Daisy on September 1st as a token of appreciation for her late husband's enduring musical legacy, suffered significant damage in the crash, particularly to its front passenger side. Images of the damaged car have since surfaced on social media, sparking conversations around the incident.The accident has added to an already turbulent period for Daisy, who has been at the center of a public family dispute involving her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor Mtukudzi. The sisters have accused Daisy of mistreatment dating back to their childhood, a situation that has cast a shadow over the Mtukudzi family name since the passing of Oliver Mtukudzi in 2019.While the car gift initially seemed to provide a moment of joy amid these ongoing tensions, the recent misfortune has compounded Daisy's distress. Neither she nor Chivayo has yet made a public statement regarding the accident.The incident underscores the complex emotions surrounding Oliver Mtukudzi's legacy, with both his widow and children navigating personal challenges that continue to make headlines.