Starlink oversubscribed in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare residents eager to connect to Starlink's high-speed satellite internet are facing mounting frustration as the service is now oversubscribed. Starlink, which had previously marked Harare as "Available Now," has changed the city's status to "Expanding Q3 2024," meaning residents must wait until more capacity is added.Starlink's satellite-based internet has garnered significant demand due to its promise of fast and reliable internet, especially in areas with poor connectivity. However, the overwhelming demand in Harare has exceeded Starlink's current capacity, leaving prospective customers in the capital waiting until the company can deploy additional satellites and upgrade its infrastructure.While Harare residents are facing delays, the rest of Zimbabwe still has access to the service. Customers outside the capital can sign up without the same restrictions, as Starlink continues to meet demand in rural and smaller urban areas.This issue isn't isolated to Zimbabwe. Several other African capital cities where Starlink has launched are also at capacity. In Zambia, Lusaka is fully subscribed, while in Kenya, Nairobi has reached its limit. Nigeria, however, is experiencing the most widespread oversubscription, with not only Lagos but also Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Warri at capacity.As Harare residents await the expansion of Starlink's services, many are hopeful that the satellite internet provider will quickly address the growing demand, bringing the much-anticipated high-speed internet to more customers by the third quarter of 2024.