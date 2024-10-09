Crystal meth lands 10 in trouble

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Harare pounced on 10 men in Mufakose who were in possession of four sachets of Crystal Meth and arrested them.According to police, the suspects were arrested on October 6."On 06/10/24 Police in Harare acted on received information and arrested ten suspects at a house along Mupani Avenue , Mufakose in connection with possession of four sachets of Crystal Meth. The suspects are , Tafadzwa Muchongwe (28) , Davison Dezera (30),Abraham Kamanga (28), Lovemore Maruma (28), Brian Takunda Muchongwe (20), Kudzai Mukopfa (24), Shingirai Chirwa (30), William Kamanga (28), Leeroy Tapiwa Chigwida (39) and Musa Chimwala," reads the statement.