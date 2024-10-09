Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Crystal meth lands 10 in trouble

by Simbarashe Sithole
32 secs ago | Views
Police in Harare pounced on 10 men in Mufakose who were in possession of four sachets of Crystal Meth and arrested them.

According to police, the suspects were arrested on October 6.

"On 06/10/24 Police in Harare acted on received information and arrested ten suspects at a house along Mupani Avenue , Mufakose in connection with possession of four sachets of Crystal Meth. The suspects are , Tafadzwa Muchongwe (28) , Davison Dezera (30),Abraham Kamanga (28), Lovemore Maruma (28), Brian Takunda Muchongwe (20), Kudzai Mukopfa (24), Shingirai Chirwa (30), William Kamanga (28), Leeroy Tapiwa Chigwida (39) and Musa Chimwala," reads the statement.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

WATCH LIVE: Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

1 hr ago | 640 Views

WATCH LIVE: Namibia vs Zimbabwe clash

1 hr ago | 640 Views

Starlink oversubscribed in Harare

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Dollarisation the worst thing to do for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Daisy's Fortuner in misfortune

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa supporters?

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

Innscor booted out of Profeeds

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects named

3 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Zimbabwe hires Rothschild advisers over $21 Billion defaulted debt pile

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Daisy Mtukudzi in accident with Chivayo donated car

5 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Chamisa did not cause Harare land regularisation scandal

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Inyathi cops probe mysterious death of dumped corpse

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Matabeleland North rural benefit from stock feed programme

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe subscribers push Starlink to limit

8 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Ingwebu fails to pay transporters

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man jailed 18yrs for killing wife over relish money

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Hit & run accident victim battles for life

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Cops face arrest for demanding cattle clearance fees

8 hrs ago | 575 Views

'Zimbabwe's new land laws biggest heist'

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zinara claims to be liquid to rehabilitate roads

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

'90% of women business start-ups fail in first 10 years'

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo police record significant crime decline

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe requires frank, honest leaders'

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe police to fish out US$4m heist criminals from South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu approach ConCourt

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe experiencing slow speeds

23 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Zimbabwe says basic goods in limited supply after ZiG devaluation

24 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Traditional healer kidnaps minor

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo to officially open Mine Entra expo

09 Oct 2024 at 15:54hrs | 803 Views

Man kills wife over money

09 Oct 2024 at 14:33hrs | 1294 Views

Man who raped 5-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

09 Oct 2024 at 13:26hrs | 680 Views

Doji Candle: Understanding Its Role in Trading

09 Oct 2024 at 13:17hrs | 222 Views

It's time African leaders were barred from foreign medical care!

09 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 919 Views

Rhema church founder dies

09 Oct 2024 at 09:59hrs | 2415 Views

Beitbridge man gets six months jail term for poaching

09 Oct 2024 at 09:37hrs | 434 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party condemns Chiminya's Monomotapa claims

09 Oct 2024 at 09:35hrs | 1028 Views

Artisanal miner killed in cold blood

09 Oct 2024 at 09:24hrs | 974 Views

Fire breaks out at Mbare Musika market

09 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 1516 Views

Tsholotsho villagers spend nights up to quench thirsty livestock

09 Oct 2024 at 07:54hrs | 692 Views

Pirate taxis, kombis unsafe for school pupils

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 438 Views

Gweru airport project stalls

09 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 1331 Views

Matabeleland South hard hit by livestock deaths

09 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 290 Views

Zimbabwe teachers suffer setback in salary demands

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 881 Views

Muchinguri, Sanyatwe to pay army brutality victims US$38,000

09 Oct 2024 at 07:48hrs | 586 Views

Chibaya bail hearing continues

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 379 Views

Disgraced Dexter Nduna forced to withdraw from parking takeover

09 Oct 2024 at 07:47hrs | 966 Views

BCC invites investors to special economic zone

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 146 Views

Harare stands scandal: More details emerge

09 Oct 2024 at 07:45hrs | 1724 Views

Municipal officers acquitted

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 213 Views

Health ministry introduces E-health patient care

09 Oct 2024 at 07:44hrs | 109 Views