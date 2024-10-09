Nduna apologise to Mnangagwa after UZ graduation flop, disrepute

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Former Chegutu West legislator and wishful lawyer, Dexter Nduna has issued an apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for celebrating before his graduation flops, an incident that tainted credibility and reputation of the revolutionary party.In a statement, Dexter Nduna who is the current chairperson for resource mobilisation and revenue generation within the ZANU-PF Central Committee confirmed that the perceived University of Zimbabwe graduation in the law class of 2024 on the 13th of September 2024 has caused a lot of harm to Mnangagwa as both the institution's Chancellor and leader of the party that his membership emanate from."I hereby publicly write to you Your Excellency informed and guided by the Honourable Minister of Defence and also national chairperson of Zanu-PF Cde Oppah. C.Z Muchinguri-Kashiri. I direct this apology to you, the Commander-In-Chief of the Defence forces and Chancellor of all universities in Zimbabwe," Nduna said."I was assured that the remarking and all the amends for the requests I had made with the authorities at the University of Zimbabwe were being addressed and that there was a possibility for a positive outlook which would lead to my graduation, hence my appearance on the graduation day dawning the attire given to me for the purpose of graduating," Nduna added."I was happy like everyone that I had indeed graduated until after graduation day that I was informed through social media that my case was still pending and I was not on the final list for the graduates for the law class of 2024," Nduna said."I am informed by the same notices posted on social media that my two modules still need to be attended to before I can have a clean transcript then graduate. I therefore take this opportunity to apologise to you for celebrating before graduating thereby putting the credibility and revered name of your institution into disrepute," Nduna apologised."I have made arrangements to register and write exams for the outstanding two modules so that I can complete my law studies at the UZ. As a former military officer and legislator of ten years respectively, I should not have allowed the administration glitches at the institution and my own excitement of completing a law programme to cloud my judgement and act the way I did on the day of graduation," Nduna said.Dexter Nduna was pursuing a Bachelor of Substantive Laws Degree and deliberately featured amongst the graduates during the ceremony despite not graduating after he failed some courses.This has caused an uproar from several circles on social media who felt if Nduna was granted the legal certificate, it would be the greatest betrayal to the legal fraternity, inappropriate academic reward or recognition and gross breach to academic independence or credibility.