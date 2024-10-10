Dexter Nduna apologises for faking graduation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Member of Parliament and military officer Dexter Nduna has publicly apologised after it was revealed that he had falsely claimed to have graduated from the University of Zimbabwe’s law program. Nduna attended the graduation ceremony earlier this year, wearing the academic regalia, but later discovered he was not listed among the official graduates.In an open letter addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities, Nduna explained that he had mistakenly believed his pending academic issues were resolved. He stated that he had been informed by university authorities that his requests for the remarking of two modules were being addressed and that there was a possibility of graduation. Buoyed by this, he attended the ceremony."I was happy like everyone that I had indeed graduated," Nduna wrote in his letter. "Until after graduation day, I was informed through social media that my case was still pending and I was not on the final list of graduates for the law class of 2024."Nduna expressed deep regret for prematurely celebrating his academic achievement and acknowledged that it had caused harm to the reputation of the university. "I therefore take this opportunity to apologise to you, Your Excellency, for celebrating before graduating, thereby putting the credibility and revered name of your institution into disrepute," he stated.He assured the public that he had made arrangements to register and complete the outstanding modules, with plans to sit for the necessary exams to obtain his law degree. Nduna admitted that his excitement clouded his judgment and that he should not have attended the graduation ceremony without first verifying his status.As a former military officer and legislator, Nduna expressed remorse for his actions and sought forgiveness from President Mnangagwa. He closed his apology by stating his commitment to completing his studies and restoring his academic standing.The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many calling for accountability in the education system and transparency in academic processes.