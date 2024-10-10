Coltart extends Town Clerk Christopher Dube's contract

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has confirmed the extension of Town Clerk Christopher Dube's employment contract for another year. The decision follows approval from the Local Government Board, which granted the City Council's request to retain Dube for an additional term.The extension, effective from October 1, 2024, ensures that Dube will continue to serve as Town Clerk, a role he has held with distinction, for another year. The City of Bulawayo issued a statement informing residents, stakeholders, and the public of the contract renewal."In line with conventional practice on succession planning, the City of Bulawayo will commence the recruitment of the successor Town Clerk in due course in accordance with the enabling legislation," the statement added.Dube's contract extension is seen as a move to maintain stability in the city's administration as Bulawayo prepares for a smooth leadership transition. The upcoming recruitment process will focus on identifying a new Town Clerk to take over the reins after Dube's final term ends.Residents and civic groups are expected to follow the recruitment closely, as the next Town Clerk will play a key role in overseeing essential services and development projects within the city.