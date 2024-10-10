WATCH: Zimbabwe cracks down on retailers smuggling flour

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, will launch a series of raids on retailers suspected of smuggling flour into the country. This comes after reports that some businesses have illegally imported flour, bypassing government regulations.The government has not issued any import permits for flour since last year, citing a bumper wheat harvest that has ensured sufficient supplies to meet local demand. Despite this, illicit imports have found their way into the market, undercutting local producers and disrupting the supply chain.Spar Five Avenue in Harare became one of the first targets of these operations, as officers from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development conducted a raid on the store. This action is part of a broader, nationwide campaign aimed at clamping down on illicit imports that threaten local industries.The government is determined to uphold regulations and protect the local wheat industry, which has rebounded following a successful harvest. More raids are expected in the coming days as authorities intensify efforts to eliminate smuggled flour from retail outlets across Zimbabwe.Retailers found violating the import restrictions could face severe penalties, including fines, closure of premises, and possible criminal charges. Authorities are urging businesses to comply with regulations and support local agricultural production.