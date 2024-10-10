News / National

by Staff reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be prosecuted for Phala Phala, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Thursday.The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Limpopo, advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga, took the decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the Phala Phala case, the NPA said in a statement."This decision follows a comprehensive investigation process that was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) following a complaint laid by Mr Arthur Fraser with the South African Police Service."The criminal complaint was registered against the president of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa."In June 2022, Fraser, the former director-general at the State Security Agency, opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.Fraser would later tell the Public Protector he had become aware of the Phala Phala break-in during the time Rhoode began investigating it, after 9 FeThe NPA said on Thursday: "The decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI. She concluded that there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket."The DPP made her decision in line with the Prosecution Policy of the NPA, which states that a prosecutor, in deciding whether to institute criminal proceedings against an accused person, must assess whether there is sufficient and admissible evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution."Various factors must be considered when the prosecutor evaluates evidence, notably (i) the strength of the case for the State, (ii) the availability of evidence, (iii) whether the State witnesses are likely to be credible, (iv) the admissibility of evidence, (v) the reliability of evidence, and (vi) the strength of the case for the defence."The latest development came as the EFF was looking to use the courts to revive an impeachment motion, which the ANC – then with a solid majority in the National Assembly – had shot down.The Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank also cleared Ramaphosa in separate investigations.The NPA is scheduled to appear before the Portfolio of Justice and Constitutional Development on Friday.Just earlier this week, the MK Party's Mzwanele Manyi, who serves on the justice committee, asked the Hawks about the Phala Phala investigation.