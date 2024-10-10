Tsvangirai's former Head of Security joins Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wallace Chibikira, the former Head of Security for the late Morgan Tsvangirai and a prominent member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has officially joined ZANU-PF. Chibikira was welcomed at the Revolutionary Party's headquarters today by ZANU-PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha.Chibikira, donning a Zimbabwean flag scarf, was received in a symbolic gesture by Machacha, who praised his decision to join the ruling party. Machacha emphasized that ZANU-PF remains open to all Zimbabweans who share its vision of unity, sovereignty, and national development."Comrade Wallace Chibikira's decision to join ZANU-PF is a clear sign that the Revolutionary Party continues to attract individuals who are committed to the future of Zimbabwe," said Machacha during the welcoming ceremony.Chibikira, who was a close aide to Tsvangirai, the founding leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and a key figure in the opposition, said his move was driven by a desire to contribute more effectively to national progress.His defection is seen as a blow to the CCC, as ZANU-PF continues to consolidate its political base ahead of future elections. The ruling party has been actively recruiting new members as part of its strategy to maintain its dominance in Zimbabwean politics.The event marks yet another high-profile defection to ZANU-PF, as the party seeks to strengthen its position as the dominant political force in the country.