Zimbabwe tops Group J with hard-fought victory over Namibia

Zimbabwe's Warriors have surged to the top of Group J in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after a gritty 1-0 win over Namibia at Orlando Stadium this afternoon. Khama Billiat's 34th-minute penalty, awarded after Jordan Zemura was fouled inside the box, proved to be the decisive moment in a tense encounter.The victory takes Zimbabwe to five points, putting them one point ahead of Cameroon and Kenya, who face each other tomorrow. Despite being the away team in this Southern African clash, Zimbabwe adapted well to playing behind closed doors, as Namibia opted for an empty stadium for the fixture.The Warriors showed resilience, especially in the second half, when Namibia's star attackers Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto mounted a fierce offensive. Zimbabwe’s defense, however, held firm, ensuring the narrow lead remained intact until the final whistle.With this crucial win, the Warriors are now in control of Pool J and look ahead to the return leg, which will be played at the same venue on Monday. The team will be aiming to build on their momentum as they continue their quest for a place at the 2026 World Cup.