Man dies in mine shaft collapse while illegally mining

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-year-old man from Fort Rixon, under Chief Jahani's jurisdiction in Filabusi, tragically died yesterday in a mining accident while illegally extracting minerals near Mazari Mine. Confidence Chebani was buried alive when the shaft he was working in collapsed. His colleague, identified only as Tanatswa, narrowly escaped death as he was not completely covered by the soil and was rescued.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, confirmed the incident. She reported that the two men were working at the mine around 5 a.m. when the tragedy occurred. Their screams for help were heard by another worker, Panashe Tahwarira from Guruve, who was on his way to join them."Chebani and Tanatswa were illegally mining at a shaft near Mazari Mine when it collapsed. Chebani was completely buried, and unfortunately, he died before he could be rescued," said Inspector Mangena.The police attended the scene, and Chebani's body was transported to Filabusi Hospital. It is now awaiting transfer to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in Bulawayo for a post-mortem.Inspector Mangena urged the public to avoid illegal mining activities, emphasizing the dangers involved. "Illegal mining is extremely risky. The legal process provides safety measures such as pre-mining surveys and protective equipment. We encourage everyone to follow proper procedures for their own safety," she added.This tragic incident highlights the dangers faced by those involved in illegal mining, a practice that continues to claim lives in Zimbabwe.