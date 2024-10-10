MRP targets to recruit 1000 Youth in SA

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) vibrant youth in South Africa is targeting to recruit over 1000 youth in the neighbouring country as it gears to intensify its efforts to push for a separate Mthwakazi state from Zimbabwe.

This is revealed by the party's information department through a statementThe department described the youth league as vibrant sector adding that it's action is an incredible opportunity to empower the future of the young people to be part of a community driven by passion, resilience, and hope."As a generation-defining moment, you'll be part of shaping a future reimagined, where young people are at the forefront of the Mthwakazi self-determination movement," the department said to the youth."The MRP aims to recruit, teach, and train over 1000 strong young people in South Africa who can stand up and light the torch of revolution for Mthwakazi Self-determination across the Limpopo river. The party believes that the terrain beyond the river is more favorable for their battleship, and with your involvement, you can be part of this historic movement."The party is a Zimbabwean political party founded in 2014 in Bulawayo.It's described as both secessionist and restorationist, seeking to restore the Mthwakazi State."The party is actively involved in various campaigns, including petitions to the government, neighboring countries, and the British government, to restore the Mthwakazi State," the department said.It encourage youth who are passionate about self-determination and want to be part of a community that shares their values, to join the struggle in South Africa."Together, you can make a difference and shape a brighter future for Mthwakazi," it said.