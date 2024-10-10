Former ZANU PF MP fingered in gold theft

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Former Mazowe North Member of Parliament (MP) Campion Mugweni ( ZANU PF), who previously faced accusations of manipulating his relationship with President Mnangagwa’s daughter for political gain, has now been linked to a gold ore theft incident in Goromonzi.Mugweni is the incumbent Mvurwi ward five councillor (ZANU PF) .According to police reports, Mugweni was present during an alleged theft at a local mine, where he and his associate, Tonderai Bhosha, were reportedly seen loading gold ore and mine dump into trucks.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the case, which has been registered under RRB 6023990 at Murehwa Police Station.Eyewitnesses recounted that Mugweni and Bhosha, a known figure in ZANU-PF circles with a history of legal troubles, directed workers to continue loading the stolen materials despite objections. When confronted, Bhosha allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the security personnel, escalating the tension until police intervened.This incident adds to a series of controversies surrounding Mugweni, whose reputation within ZANU-PF has been tarnished by accusations of opportunism.His political standing was previously boosted by his relationship with Mnangagwa’s daughter, Chido, which he allegedly used to secure support during his tenure as an MP.Authorities are continuing to investigate the Goromonzi case, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry proceeds.