Mashonaland West chiefs humiliated at a hotel

by Simbarashe Sithole/Gideon Madzikatidze

There was drama at a local hotel this Thursday when Mashonaland West Chiefs' council members were humiliated after refusing to entertain Wasvosva, Chivare and Madzorera families over chief Chivero chieftaincy wrangle determination.The families teamed up and booed against Mashonaland West provincial chiefs' council labelling them corrupt.Chiefs Ngezi, Chundu and Dandawa were accused of allegedly conniving to rubber-stamp Chengera's corrupt ascendency to Chivero chieftaincy."We know that money exchanged hands, but will never rest until justice is served towards installation of the rightful heir to the throne," Musiiwa Chakuchichi who is one of the Chivero chieftaincy installers said."They have confirmed that they made a mistake, but we should wait until death of the current wrong candidate, Chengera and we queried that they should reverse and install Tendai Chitinhe who has been unanimously endorsed by other Chiefs and family members, but they are professing ignorance," Chakuchichi said."It has been noted that there are serious disparities identified on the initial letter of appointment and some officials have confirmed that they interfere and violate our traditional customs in selecting and appointing chiefs. They however distance themselves from reversing their mistakes and advised us to accept their candidate," Chakuchichi said."We disown Chengera and all the subjects will not tolerate this. We will give him sleepless nights and we are not committed to submit to his candidature. We will establish parallel courts and continue to disrupt any event he would want to convene including courts," Chakuchichi fumes.When contacted during the inquiry about today's outcomes during their gathering at the hotel, Chief Ngezi has responded that they were still in a meeting before hanging the call."We are still busy in a meeting and you may come. Your colleagues have been allowed entry already," Chief Ngezi said before hanging the call.Meanwhile, the Ministry (Local Government) and provincial chiefs officials sealed off the venue of the meeting and blocked the media despite inviting them to cover the event.