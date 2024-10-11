Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashonaland West chiefs humiliated at a hotel

by Simbarashe Sithole/Gideon Madzikatidze
11 Oct 2024 at 08:24hrs | Views
There was drama at a local hotel this Thursday when Mashonaland West Chiefs' council members were humiliated after refusing to entertain Wasvosva, Chivare and Madzorera families over chief Chivero chieftaincy wrangle determination.



The families teamed up and booed against Mashonaland West provincial chiefs' council labelling them corrupt.

Chiefs Ngezi, Chundu and Dandawa were accused of allegedly conniving to rubber-stamp Chengera's corrupt ascendency to Chivero chieftaincy.

"We know that money exchanged hands, but will never rest until justice is served towards installation of the rightful heir to the throne," Musiiwa Chakuchichi who is one of the Chivero chieftaincy installers said.

"They have confirmed that they made a mistake, but we should wait until death of the current wrong candidate, Chengera and we queried that they should reverse and install Tendai Chitinhe who has been unanimously endorsed by other Chiefs and family members, but they are professing ignorance," Chakuchichi said.

"It has been noted that there are serious disparities identified on the initial letter of appointment and some officials have confirmed that they interfere and violate our traditional customs in selecting and appointing chiefs. They however distance themselves from reversing their mistakes and advised us to accept their candidate," Chakuchichi said.

"We disown Chengera and all the subjects will not tolerate this. We will give him sleepless nights and we are not committed to submit to his candidature. We will establish parallel courts and continue to disrupt any event he would want to convene including courts," Chakuchichi fumes.

When contacted during the inquiry about today's outcomes during their gathering at the hotel, Chief Ngezi has responded that they were still in a meeting before hanging the call.

"We are still busy in a meeting and you may come. Your colleagues have been allowed entry already," Chief Ngezi said before hanging the call.

Meanwhile, the Ministry (Local Government) and provincial chiefs officials sealed off the venue of the meeting and blocked the media despite inviting them to cover the event.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

37 mins ago | 59 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1783 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 981 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 945 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2352 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1460 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 458 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2627 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3147 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views