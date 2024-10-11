Zimbabwe liberation war veterans association to elect new leadership

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZLWVA) will hold its elective congress tomorrow in Gweru, where new leadership is set to be chosen. Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, the current leader of the association, will see his tenure come to a close as members gather to decide the organization's future.The ZLWVA, a key organization representing those who fought in the liberation struggle, will host over 700 delegates at the congress. Acting spokesperson Sam Parirenyatwa confirmed the high attendance, stating that at least 70 delegates are expected from each of the country's 10 provinces.“We are expecting more than 700 delegates to attend. At least 70 delegates from each province,” Parirenyatwa said in a statement.The congress comes at a crucial time for the war veterans, who continue to play a significant role in Zimbabwean politics and society. Under Mutsvangwa's leadership, the association has been vocal in advocating for war veterans' welfare, as well as supporting government policies aligned with the liberation legacy.The election will determine the next generation of leaders tasked with representing the interests of the war veterans and navigating the complex socio-political landscape of Zimbabwe. Many are watching the outcome closely, as the association holds considerable influence within both the ruling ZANU-PF party and the broader political sphere.Key issues to be addressed at the congress include the veterans' economic empowerment, access to healthcare, and their involvement in national development projects. The congress is also expected to reflect on the association's role in shaping the future of Zimbabwe, especially as the country faces ongoing economic challenges and evolving political dynamics.The new leadership will be tasked with not only maintaining the association's historical legacy but also addressing the pressing needs of its members as they age, ensuring that the contributions of war veterans continue to be recognized and supported.The outcome of the congress is expected to have far-reaching implications for both the association and the broader political landscape in Zimbabwe.