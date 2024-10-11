Mugabe's former CIO boss launches autobiography

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Director-General of Zimbabwe's Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Happyton Bonyongwe, has launched a revealing autobiography titled One Among Many: My Contribution to the Zimbabwean Story, which provides an intriguing and historical account of his life and service under the late President Robert Mugabe. The book was officially launched this morning at The Nest at Thirty in Harare by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.Vice President Chiwenga, who gave a glowing tribute to Bonyongwe during the launch, praised him as a loyal and dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to the country. Chiwenga also dismissed long-standing rumors of bad blood between him and Bonyongwe due to the November 2017 coup that ousted Mugabe. Instead, he revealed a personal connection, stating that he played a key role in advancing Bonyongwe's military career and was even involved in Bonyongwe's marriage to Willia Madzingura, who attended the launch.In the book, Bonyongwe discloses that during the 2017 coup, he sought Chiwenga's permission to meet Mugabe at the Blue Roof residence amid the political turmoil, dispelling any notion of discord between the two figures.The autobiography, which spans 23 chapters, offers a comprehensive overview of Bonyongwe's life, tracing his early upbringing in Honde Valley, Manicaland, to his military career, service in the CIO, and brief stint as Zimbabwe's Justice Minister. The book explores key events in Zimbabwe's history, including the liberation struggle, the Congo war, the land reform program, and Mugabe's succession crisis.Among the most intriguing sections of the memoir are Bonyongwe's reflections on his time in the CIO, which he led for 19 years. He offers insights into major national and regional events, such as Zimbabwe's involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) war, the emergence of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and the 2008 elections, which led to the Global Political Agreement (GPA). He also delves into Zimbabwe's controversial land reform program, the Equatorial Guinea counter-coup, and his role during the 2017 coup.One of the central themes of Bonyongwe's narrative is Mugabe's refusal to address the issue of succession, which Bonyongwe identifies as the catalyst for the November 2017 coup. He recalls how, as CIO boss, he and then Minister of State Security, Sydney Sekeramayi, commissioned a detailed report advising Mugabe to resolve the succession issue. However, Mugabe ignored their warnings, and the succession crisis eventually culminated in his ousting.In one of the most poignant parts of the memoir, Bonyongwe reveals that during a 2015 flight from a United Nations summit, he personally presented Mugabe with a report on the need for succession planning in the presence of Grace Mugabe. Grace reportedly shared Bonyongwe's concerns and even considered seeking external mediation from former leaders like Namibia's Sam Nujoma or Mozambique's Joaquim Chissano. However, fear of Mugabe's backlash prevented them from pursuing this option, and Mugabe ultimately refused to step down voluntarily.Bonyongwe's autobiography is not just a personal reflection but also a valuable historical account of Zimbabwe's security and political landscape over the past decades. His tenure as CIO Director-General, from 2002 to 2017, makes him one of the longest-serving heads of the state security service, and his insights into the inner workings of Mugabe's government and Zimbabwe's political transitions provide a rare and valuable perspective.As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with its past and future, One Among Many is a timely addition to the country's historical canon, offering a nuanced account of the complex forces that have shaped modern Zimbabwe.