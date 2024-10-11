Latest News Editor's Choice


Welshman Ncube, Timba factions clash over political parties funds

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 15:42hrs | Views
Chaos and disorder continue to plague the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as internal factions escalate their battle over the distribution of funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act. The latest clash comes after Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced plans to disburse funds to political parties in line with constitutional provisions.

A faction led by Jameson Timba swiftly filed an urgent application with the High Court, seeking an order to block the disbursement of funds until leadership disputes within the party are resolved. This move further deepens the rifts within the CCC, with another faction under Welshman Ncube contesting the application.

Ncube, claiming to be the acting president of the CCC, also submitted a High Court application demanding his inclusion in the proceedings. He argued that Timba's faction failed to recognize his leadership role and that he had a substantial interest in the matter.

"I aver that the 1st Applicant and myself ought to have been joined in the proceedings that were instituted by the 1st and 2nd Respondent. Their non-citation of the applicants is conspicuous as they are fully aware that the applicants have a real and substantial interest in the matter," read part of Ncube's application.

Ncube also expressed frustration over the exclusion of his faction from the legal challenge. "This is an application that must never be opposed by any sane mind or legal practitioner. The reading of the notice of motion is very clear and shows that the Applicants indeed have a real and substantial interest in the matter and its outcome," he added.

The internal divisions within the CCC have caused growing instability in the party, undermining its ability to function as a cohesive opposition force. The leadership disputes, coupled with disagreements over financial control, have left the party in disarray. The battle over the Political Parties Finance Act funds highlights the factionalism that has been simmering for months, following leadership wrangles and uncertainty surrounding the party's future direction.

Minister Ziyambi's planned disbursement of funds to political parties is part of a constitutional mandate designed to support eligible parties based on their parliamentary representation. However, the ongoing leadership dispute within the CCC has complicated the process, as various factions vie for control of these funds.

As the legal battles unfold, the CCC risks losing credibility and further fragmenting. Observers suggest that the escalating divisions could significantly weaken the opposition's ability to challenge the ruling ZANU-PF effectively in future elections, as internal conflicts overshadow the party's agenda and goals.

The High Court will now be tasked with navigating this complex leadership dispute, as both factions seek a resolution that could determine who controls the CCC and, by extension, access to the funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Source - the herald

