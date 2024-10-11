Mother-in-law teams up with daughter to bash son-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo man, Thomas Bonde, who was hauled before the courts for verbally abusing his wife, has accused her and his mother-in-law of ganging up to beat him over allegations of failing to provide for their child.Elizabeth Mike, from Queens Park East, appeared in court with her child strapped on her back and claimed that Bonde not only insults her but also disrespects her mother. She further accused him of neglecting his financial responsibilities for their child's upkeep.Mike told the court that every time she asked Bonde for money to support the child, he would dismiss her, telling her to find a job and take care of the child herself. "He does not want to give me money for the upkeep of the child and he beats me up in public while calling me lazy, even though he is the one who stopped me from working," she testified.In response, Bonde made a startling counterclaim, alleging that Mike and her mother physically assaulted him during arguments. "She is lying, Your Worship. The truth is that she and her mother team up to beat me whenever we have a heated argument. I've reported this several times at Queens Park Police Station," Bonde said.Mike denied the accusations, insisting that her mother only stepped in to intervene when Bonde threatened to damage household property. "When he shouted at me and threatened to destroy our things, my mother came out of the bedroom to reprimand him, and he insulted her, calling her 'ngezikhewu' (meaning she has missing teeth)," she explained.Bonde stated that while he was not opposed to Mike's request for a protection order, he asked the court to ensure that his wife and mother-in-law would no longer assault him.Presiding magistrate Challenge Mahembe granted the couple a reciprocal protection order, barring both parties from verbally and physically abusing each other. The order is effective for five years.