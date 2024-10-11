Biden tells President Trump to 'get a life' and 'help these people'

News / National

The US president has criticized his predecessor's rhetoric about the recent hurricanes which have battered the nationUS President Joe Biden has lashed out at his predecessor, Donald Trump, when asked about "disinformation" supposedly spread by the Republican politician on the government's response to two recent deadly storms.Trump, who is bidding for a White House return in the November presidential election, has accused the Democratic administration of badly mishandling the response to both natural disasters within the past month.Hurricane Helene claimed over 230 lives in late September, making it the deadliest storm in the US mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Hurricane Milton has killed at least 16 people as of Friday, and caused significant damage in parts of Florida.During a brief appearance before journalists on Thursday to address the impact of Hurricane Milton, Biden was asked about Trump's remarks - described as "disinformation" by a member of the press - and whether he had spoken with him about the natural disasters."Are you kidding me?" Biden replied, before addressing Trump directly: "Mr. President Trump - former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people."The American people and media should hold Trump accountable for his rhetoric, Biden argued, adding that he had no intention of talking with the Republican.In his remarks on Hurricane Milton, which tore across Florida this week, Biden blamed "reckless, irresponsible, and relentless disinformation and outright lies" for the death threats allegedly received by emergency response workers.Biden appeared irritated by questions from journalists, which started after his roughly five-minute address. He also deflected a request for comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his plans to attack Iran, stating cryptically that "he's coming over to help with the storm."Netanyahu had vetoed a planned visit to Washington this week by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Axios earlier reported. The military official was expected to discuss the Jewish state's plans to strike Iranian targets in an escalating cycle of retaliation with Tehran.Biden has urged Israel not to hit Iranian oil and nuclear facilities. The White House has reportedly offered a "compensation package" to Israel in the form of military assistance and diplomatic protection, provided it follows the request.