Mnangagwa pledges incentives for local beneficiation & value addition

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed his government's commitment to enhancing the local beneficiation and value-addition of Zimbabwe's mineral resources during the official opening of Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday.In his keynote address, Mnangagwa outlined plans to review policy frameworks to provide incentives for companies investing in local mineral processing. He emphasised the importance of keeping more value within the country by discouraging the export of raw minerals."Additional incentives and support will also be provided to companies that invest in local beneficiation and value addition," said Mnangagwa. "This will make it more attractive for companies to process their minerals in Zimbabwe rather than exporting them raw."The President highlighted the strategic role of the mining sector in driving technological and industrial advancements in the country. He stressed that value chains in minerals like lithium and platinum, which are essential to modern technology, would be key in maximising returns for sustainable national development."It is, indeed, through greater focus on mining value chains that we will derive maximum value from our mineral resources for sustainable development," Mnangagwa noted. "We expect spinoffs from mining into other sectors, which will, in turn, promote rapid industrialisation of our country."Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga echoed Mnangagwa's vision, highlighting the government's commitment to upskilling and advancing the mining sector for global competitiveness. "This programme helps in advancing the skills in the mining sector, showcasing our efforts to enhance its growth. Government remains committed to ensuring Zimbabwe's mining industry competes on a global scale," Chiwenga said.Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando reinforced the government's policy direction, stressing the importance of value addition and regulatory compliance. "The objective is to ensure nothing is exported without value-addition, maximising the number of products produced locally. As the industry grows, it's crucial we remain compliant with regulations to secure sustainable growth," Chitando stated.Judith Ncube, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, noted that the mining sector remains a critical driver of economic growth in the region, while ZITF Company board chairperson Busisa Moyo underscored the transformative potential of mining for industrialisation."This year's Mine Entra showcases the dedication to industrialisation through mining value chains. The emphasis on beneficiation and technological advancement will not only attract investment but also create more employment opportunities in the region," Moyo said.Running under the theme Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus, this year's Mine Entra highlights the importance of innovation and technology in shaping the future of Zimbabwe's mining industry. Organisers noted that the focus on value addition will further enhance the sector's role in driving industrial and economic development.