Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa pledges incentives for local beneficiation & value addition

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 17:56hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed his government's commitment to enhancing the local beneficiation and value-addition of Zimbabwe's mineral resources during the official opening of Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday.

In his keynote address, Mnangagwa outlined plans to review policy frameworks to provide incentives for companies investing in local mineral processing. He emphasised the importance of keeping more value within the country by discouraging the export of raw minerals.

"Additional incentives and support will also be provided to companies that invest in local beneficiation and value addition," said Mnangagwa. "This will make it more attractive for companies to process their minerals in Zimbabwe rather than exporting them raw."

The President highlighted the strategic role of the mining sector in driving technological and industrial advancements in the country. He stressed that value chains in minerals like lithium and platinum, which are essential to modern technology, would be key in maximising returns for sustainable national development.

"It is, indeed, through greater focus on mining value chains that we will derive maximum value from our mineral resources for sustainable development," Mnangagwa noted. "We expect spinoffs from mining into other sectors, which will, in turn, promote rapid industrialisation of our country."

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga echoed Mnangagwa's vision, highlighting the government's commitment to upskilling and advancing the mining sector for global competitiveness. "This programme helps in advancing the skills in the mining sector, showcasing our efforts to enhance its growth. Government remains committed to ensuring Zimbabwe's mining industry competes on a global scale," Chiwenga said.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando reinforced the government's policy direction, stressing the importance of value addition and regulatory compliance. "The objective is to ensure nothing is exported without value-addition, maximising the number of products produced locally. As the industry grows, it's crucial we remain compliant with regulations to secure sustainable growth," Chitando stated.

Judith Ncube, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, noted that the mining sector remains a critical driver of economic growth in the region, while ZITF Company board chairperson Busisa Moyo underscored the transformative potential of mining for industrialisation.

"This year's Mine Entra showcases the dedication to industrialisation through mining value chains. The emphasis on beneficiation and technological advancement will not only attract investment but also create more employment opportunities in the region," Moyo said.

Running under the theme Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus, this year's Mine Entra highlights the importance of innovation and technology in shaping the future of Zimbabwe's mining industry. Organisers noted that the focus on value addition will further enhance the sector's role in driving industrial and economic development.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

38 mins ago | 60 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1787 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 982 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 708 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 945 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 543 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 458 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2628 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3147 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views