UK House of Commons receives Mthwakazi petition on Zanu-PF threats

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | Views
The United Kingdom House of Commons has formally acknowledged receipt of a petition from the secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), raising alarm over threats and human rights abuses allegedly committed by Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party.

MRP President Mqondisi Moyo addressed the petition to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, outlining a series of threats and violations faced by people from Matabeleland, as well as MRP activists. Moyo detailed the arrests, detentions, and intimidation his party members have endured since January 2022.

Among the incidents cited, Moyo referenced a direct threat made by Zanu-PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha on August 21, 2024. During a session at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, Machacha allegedly threatened to "crush" the MRP and the people of Mthwakazi for advocating for the establishment of national borders separating the Mthwakazi Republic from Zimbabwe.

In his letter, Moyo also highlighted an attempted abduction on March 10, 2024, when more than 30 suspected State security agents surrounded his residence. Other complaints included phone threats, surveillance, and physical assaults against MRP members.

"This list is not exhaustive," Moyo noted in the petition, further alleging that there has been ongoing harassment, brutal suppression of peaceful protests, and systematic persecution of the Ndebele people by the Zimbabwean government.

In response, the UK Parliament confirmed the receipt of Moyo's letter. The House of Commons' Speakers' Office administrator, Isis Raine Williams, responded on behalf of Sir Lindsay Hoyle: "Mr Speaker has asked me to thank you for your email, the contents of which have been noted. Mr Speaker appreciates you taking the time to write and sends his best wishes."

The petition is part of Moyo's ongoing effort to bring international attention to what he claims is ethnic persecution by the Zimbabwean government. Moyo called on the UK government to take urgent action to prevent further human rights violations and to promote the self-determination of the people of Matabeleland.

Source - southern eye

