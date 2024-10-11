Bulawayo diarrhoea cases surge 700%

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo has experienced a concerning spike in diarrhoea cases, with approximately 555 reported as of August 2024. This marks a staggering 693% increase from the 370 cases recorded in July, according to the latest minutes from the Bulawayo City Council.In addition to the diarrhoea outbreak, the council's report indicated the city also recorded one imported malaria case and five dysentery cases in August, a slight decrease from the seven dysentery cases in July. The increase in diarrhoea cases, coupled with other health concerns, has prompted local authorities to call for urgent action and improved public health measures.The report further highlighted a rise in dog bites, which surged from 39 cases in July to 78 in August. Additionally, six snake bites were reported, compared to none in the previous month. Cases of acute malnutrition also rose, with 56 recorded in August, up from 35 the month prior. Influenza cases increased to 265, up from 198 in July.Interestingly, while there was only one confirmed COVID-19 case in August, the city also recorded three cases of mumps, a decrease from 11 cases the previous month. Notably, the council reported no cases of measles or cholera during this period."The increase in adverse conditions reported calls for early detection and timely containment of disease outbreaks," the council stated, emphasizing the need for rapid response mechanisms to manage potential flare-ups.The council outlined its commitment to thorough surveillance and active case finding, particularly focusing on suspected infectious diseases, including COVID-19, cholera, and gastrointestinal infections. It highlighted the need for a 100% follow-up of all suspected cases and identifying risk factors to recommend appropriate prevention and control measures.To combat rising health threats, Bulawayo's local authority has initiated intensified emergency response mechanisms aimed at detecting, containing, and monitoring disease outbreaks. The council also reported receiving three requisitions for pest control to manage rodents, cockroaches, mosquitoes, and white ants during the month.In terms of resources, the Supplies and Equipment section received 50 pairs of PVC gloves and five boxes of surgical masks, indicating preparations for ongoing public health challenges. The council also conducted disinfection activities, including treating two institutions with 3% hydrogen peroxide and disinfecting a grave and home following a COVID-19 death.To promote public health awareness, the council's health services director, Edwin Sibanda, reported a range of social and behavior change communication activities. These included community announcements, radio infomercials on various health topics, and dialogues addressing key concerns raised by residents about water and sewer challenges.Participants in community dialogues emphasized the importance of cancer screening, particularly for cervical cancer, and encouraged vaccination against human papilloma virus (HPV) for young girls and circumcision for boys.The local authority recognized the growing incidences of hypertension and diabetes, underlining the need for regular health check-ups and education on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Health education sessions have been conducted across all health facilities, complemented by video health messages aired on television.As Bulawayo grapples with these health challenges, local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and engaged in health promotion activities to mitigate the impact of these rising health issues.