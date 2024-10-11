Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, central bank deliver damp squibs

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2024 at 18:33hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent State of the Nation Address (Sona) has come under heavy criticism from leading economists, who say it lacked concrete solutions to arrest the nation's spiraling economic challenges. The country is currently grappling with a free-falling currency, escalating price hikes, and severe power shortages, all of which have compounded hardships for millions of Zimbabweans.

Analysts pointed out that Mnangagwa's speech, delivered last week, failed to present a clear roadmap for resolving the country’s growing economic crises, leaving many questioning the government’s ability to navigate the worsening situation.

Zimbabwe's troubles have been exacerbated by a series of missteps, particularly after the central bank devalued the local currency by 43% on September 27 and increased interest rates in a bid to contain inflation. The immediate aftermath saw the currency battered further, with prices skyrocketing across the board.

"These measures were intended to control inflation and stabilize the currency, but the impact has been severe," said a report by research firm Equity Axis, titled ‘Exchange Rate Riddle - What Next for Government?’. The report warned that borrowing costs for businesses would rise, further squeezing small and medium enterprises and reducing profit margins.

Equity Axis acknowledged the central bank’s interventions as necessary to manage liquidity, but cautioned that the long-term effects could stifle economic recovery. The report warned that unless more robust measures are implemented, the situation could deteriorate further.

Mnangagwa’s address came shortly after the central bank’s moves, and while he acknowledged the economic turmoil, he promised "corrective measures" to curb speculative activity that has destabilized the currency. However, his comments failed to quell concerns among analysts, who say the government's approach remains insufficient.

Chenayimoyo Mutambasere, an economist at the Centre for Economic Justice, pointed out that Zimbabwe’s economy is now largely dollarised, with 80% of transactions conducted in U.S. dollars. She argued that government policies should reflect this reality and ensure stability in the U.S. dollar market, especially as the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency continues to lose value.

"The devaluation of ZiG has only added volatility to the market," Mutambasere said. "To restore stability, authorities should pursue a credible policy mix that builds confidence, including pegging the currency to a stable anchor, tightening monetary policy, and increasing transparency."

She called for the government to bolster its foreign currency reserves and adopt an aggressive fiscal consolidation strategy to reduce reliance on the parallel market for foreign exchange. In her view, a lack of clear communication from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has contributed to uncertainty, and authorities must now move swiftly to clarify their long-term currency strategy.

The issue of power shortages was another key concern raised by Mnangagwa, who hinted at increasing the role of independent power producers (IPPs) to address the chronic outages. However, economists say more comprehensive solutions are needed. Mutambasere suggested fast-tracking renewable energy projects and refurbishing existing power plants to ensure a sustainable energy supply.

Stevenson Dhlamini, an economics lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology, expressed reservations about full dollarisation, despite its popularity among many economists. He argued that dollarisation could worsen Zimbabwe’s already unsustainable debt burden, currently estimated at US$21 billion.

"Dollarisation might seem like a quick fix, but it would have severe implications for debt sustainability," Dhlamini warned. "In the short term, we need to monitor fiscal spending closely and improve policy transparency to facilitate better economic decision-making."

The deteriorating value of the local currency, combined with power cuts lasting up to 16 hours a day, has disrupted critical value chains across industries. Analysts fear that without swift and decisive action, Zimbabwe could be headed toward another bout of hyperinflation, adding to the economic strain already felt by the country's citizens.

With no clear timeline on when these issues will be addressed, the outlook remains grim, and economists are urging the government to implement more effective reforms before the situation worsens.

Source - the independent

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

38 mins ago | 60 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1791 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 983 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 708 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 945 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 543 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 458 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2628 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3147 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views