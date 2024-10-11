Evasive Zanu-PF's crook MP sued by chief election agent

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe in Chipinge

Zanu-PF legislator for Chipinge Central, Raymond Machingura, has been sued by his chief election agent after failing to reimburse over US$1,400 in cash, plus a Nissan NP300 bakkie, as payment for electoral campaigning services rendered.In a final letter of demand from the legal team of the chief election agent, Mugomeza and Mazhindu, Ashirai Mtirikwi Mawere demanded his dues."We are advised by our client that he was your chief election agent during the election period that resulted in your appointment as Member of Parliament for the Chipinge Central constituency on August 23, 2023," the letter states."During that period, he used his personal funds to assist in your election, and you stated that you would repay the money he disbursed to your election fund," the letter continued."The total amount he used comes to US$1,400.80 (one thousand four hundred dollars and eighty cents). Your personal assistant is already in possession of the breakdown, which includes 160 litres of diesel fuel converted to dollars at US$1.63 per litre," the letter further explained."Furthermore, you informed him that you would pay him by transferring a Nissan NP300 to him, in addition to reimbursing the funds he loaned to your campaign," the letter stated.Meanwhile, Mawere (through his legal team) expressed understanding of the demands of the legislator's job, which may have been overwhelming, leading to the outstanding debt. He therefore requested that alternative means be used to communicate when the transaction would be effected and when the vehicle would be delivered.In a related case of gross breach of electoral promises by legislators, Buhera North legislator Philip Guyo (ZANU-PF) is alleged to have looted and extorted money from desperate home-seekers in Chitungwiza to fund his 2023 electoral campaign, as revealed by members of his disgruntled campaign team.Speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of victimization, two former members of his campaign team claimed that they have resorted to exposing the source of his electoral funding since he still owes them a significant amount of money and has been slow to pay them.