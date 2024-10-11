Latest News Editor's Choice


Hold referendum for term extension, ZIM warns Mnangagwa

by Gideon Madzikatidze
11 Oct 2024 at 20:51hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Independent Movement (ZIM) has warned and advised President Emmerson Mnangagwa to rather hold a referendum in his unconstitutional third-term extension bid.

In a statement issued by the party's acting national chairperson, Richard Musiyadzaanikwa, Mnangagwa was warned against heeding the call by his factional associates in tampering with the constitution.

"Our call to action is clear. Zanu-PF must hold a referendum if they wish to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term from two to three terms," Musiyadzaanikwa said.

"This move would allow Zimbabweans to voice their opinions on the matter. As you may know, President Mnangagwa's current term is his last, according to Zimbabwe's constitution, which limits a president to two five-year terms," he added.

"It is however displeasing to note that there has been a growing push within Zanu-PF to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional limit. Some party members have even chanted slogans like 2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo (Mnangagwa will still be in office by 2030), its actually a disgrace to our constitution," Musiyadzaanikwa said.

"The Zanu-PF Youth League has publicly endorsed Mnangagwa for a third term, and the War Veterans League has joined in, calling on him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election. However, this move has been met with criticism from civil society organizations and us, the alternative political formations, we label it as unfortunate and illegal," Musiyadzaanikwa added.

"A constitutional change would require a national referendum, giving Zimbabweans the opportunity to decide whether to amend the presidential term limits and my appeal emphasizes the importance of hearing the voices of Zimbabweans on this critical issue," Musiyadzaanikwa further remarks.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Independent Movement expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), as a move demonstrates respect for their contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and acknowledges their pivotal role in shaping the country's history.

"The ZNLWVA has been instrumental in advocating for war veterans' welfare, including pensions, land ownership, and other benefits. By partnering with the organisation (ZNLWVA), the Zimbabwe Independent Movement can tap into the organisation's experience and expertise, potentially fostering a stronger sense of national unity and purpose," Musiyadzaanikwa said.

"This collaboration may also help address pressing issues affecting war veterans, such as economic empowerment and social recognition," he said.

Source - Byo24News

