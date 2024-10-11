Zim-India bilateral cooperation deepens; as WTSA preps gains momentum

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe and India are set to deepen their bilateral cooperation in the fields of healthcare and pharmaceutical, with the former (Zimbabwe) inviting and encourages Indian investors to set up related manufacturing business infrastructure.In a follow-up statement issued after a recent visit by Zimbabwean delegation led by Vice President, Constantino D.G.N Chiwenga; Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Bramha Kumar said the development is a post-engagement with the country's Health Minister (Douglas Mombeshora) and implementation for the 19th C11 India-Africa business conclave in August 2024."During the meeting, ways and means to enhance and further deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare and pharmaceuticals were discussed. Meanwhile, Dr Mombeshora called upon Indian investors to invest in Zimbabwe and set up pharmaceuticals manufacturing plants," Ambassador Bramha Kumar said."He also invited Indian hospitals to set up their branches in Zimbabwe," Ambassador Bramha Kumar noted.Amongst the discussions include cooperation between Medical Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India, capacity building and renewal of other memorandum of understanding.Meanwhile, Ambassador Bramha Kumar said Zimbabwe will participate during the 2024 World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly where the Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Tatenda Mavetera is scheduled to attend."I had discussions with Zimbabwe's ICT Minister and emphasised the need to also deepen existing bilateral cooperation and relations particularly in capacity building between our two countries in ICT sectors," Ambassador Bramha Kumar said.India is hosting the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024. The event will be held from 15 to 24 October 2024, while preceded by the Global Standards Symposium (GSS) on 14 October at Bharat Mandapum in New Delhi.The event will be inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 15 October 2024 and will be attended by high level dignitaries from more than 190 countries.