Sand poacher trapped to death

by Simbarashe Sithole in Concession

A Sombre mood has engulfed Concession area in Mashonaland Central following the death of Blessmore Gwatidzo (23) who was trapped to death while extracting pitsand.

The now deceased Gwatidzo was trapped together with his colleague David Sauti who cheated death after the trap.According to police the two were poaching sand on October 10 at Concession cross area when the pit they were in collapsed and trapped them.Gwatidzo was completely trapped and died on the spot while Sauti was trapped leaving his head out.He shouted for help and was rescued by Bigboy Kanyemba who was their transporter.Sauti was rushed to hospital for medication while the corpse of Gwatidzo was taken to Concession mortuary for safe keeping.