War veterans congress starts

News / National

by Staff reporter

The much-anticipated elective congress of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) will take place today at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre in Gweru. This gathering marks the first congress since 2013, where Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executive were elected to lead the association during a congress held in Masvingo.Several prominent figures are confirmed to be contesting for the top position within the ZNLWVA. These include Victor Matemadanda from the Midlands province, current leader Christopher Mutsvangwa from Mashonaland West, Sam Parirenyatwa from Mashonaland Central, Stalin Mau Mau from Harare province, Joel Mureremba from Manicaland, and Cephas Ncube from Bulawayo.In line with the ZNLWVA's constitution, the association is required to hold a congress every five years. However, the planned 2018 congress was postponed to focus on that year’s harmonised elections. The event was further delayed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.Acting ZNLWVA spokesperson Sam Parirenyatwa confirmed that preparations for the congress were complete and reiterated that all leadership positions within the association were open for contestation."At least 700 delegates attending the congress will constitute the electoral college. Each province will have 70 delegates attending the congress," Parirenyatwa announced.This congress is seen as a pivotal moment for the war veterans association, as it will determine the leadership structure and direction of the ZNLWVA in the coming years.