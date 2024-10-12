Zimbabweans in SA urged to support Warriors in crucial AFCON qualifier

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors head coach Michael Nees has called on Zimbabweans based in South Africa to rally behind their national team when they face Namibia in the return leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Monday. The match will be held at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, the same venue where Zimbabwe secured a narrow 1-0 victory on Thursday, courtesy of a first-half penalty conversion by Khama Billiat.The victory was bittersweet for Nees, as the match was played behind closed doors at the request of Namibia, depriving the Warriors of the much-needed energy from their fans. However, with Zimbabwe now technically the home side for Monday’s clash, the German coach believes the presence of supporters could be the difference-maker.“We need support definitely,” Nees told journalists. “It’s very difficult for any professional player to perform in an empty stadium. It felt like Covid times, and I think nobody enjoyed that. We need the spectators, even if they are critical. Football will become boring without them.”Nees admitted that the Warriors did not perform to their best in Thursday’s encounter, describing their win as a "smash-and-grab" result. Despite looking second-best in terms of match statistics, the Warriors managed to hold on for the victory. The coach hinted that Monday's game could be a different affair with fans allowed into the stadium.“We want to play in a way that makes the fans cheer for the players. Spectators are needed,” added Nees.The coach will be keeping a close eye on goal-scorer Khama Billiat, who is recovering from a hamstring issue sustained during club football. Additionally, skipper Marvelous Nakamba, who played 75 minutes in Thursday’s match after recently recovering from a long-term injury, is also being monitored.Zimbabwe are currently second in Group J with five points, trailing Cameroon, who lead the group with seven points following their win over Kenya. Namibia, still without a point in the group, will be eager to bounce back on Monday to keep their qualification hopes alive.Namibian coach Collin Benjamin acknowledged his side’s wastefulness in front of goal during the first leg and is optimistic about finding solutions before the return fixture. “We will review the performance and see what we can do better. The table doesn’t lie, we are stuck at the bottom, but we need to minimise our mistakes and come up with a strategy to take on the Warriors on Monday,” Benjamin said.One of Namibia’s key challenges will be reigniting the form of captain Peter Shalulile, who has not scored for the Brave Warriors in over a year. Despite the pressure of being winless, Benjamin remains confident in his young squad and is focused on integrating new talent into the team.As the Brave Warriors aim to keep their AFCON chances alive, Zimbabwe will look to secure back-to-back wins and strengthen their position in the group standings. The stage is set for a high-stakes encounter, with both teams eager to claim victory.