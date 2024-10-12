Zanu-PF indaba accreditation begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations for the 21st Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference, set to take place in Bulawayo, are nearing completion, with the accreditation of delegates beginning yesterday. Delegates are being accredited across their respective provinces, with the exception of Politburo and Central Committee members, local and foreign guests, media personnel, ushers, drivers, and security staff, who will undergo accreditation at the party's headquarters in Harare.This year's conference will be held under the theme "Industrialise, Modernise Towards Vision 2030" and will focus primarily on the state of the economy, party matters, and the welfare of Zimbabweans. A key part of the agenda will include discussions on the implementation of government programmes and policies aimed at achieving national development goals.In Harare, accreditation was overseen by the province's political commissar, Kudakwashe Damson, at the Zanu-PF headquarters. Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Youth League Secretary for Administration, Tendai Chiwetu, highlighted the importance of young people's involvement in national development, stating that resolutions from youths in all provinces will be submitted at the conference."Young people must now participate in key economic areas such as agriculture and take advantage of innovation hubs," said Chiwetu, emphasizing the need for youth engagement in driving economic transformation.As the conference approaches, the focus will be on addressing the nation's pressing economic issues and ensuring that the party remains aligned with its Vision 2030 goals, which aim to achieve an industrialized and modernized Zimbabwe.