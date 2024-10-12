Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farai Jere's PSL goes hard on Highlanders again over phantom penalty

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 11:16hrs | Views
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has found Highlanders FC guilty of causing the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora, which took place at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on September 22. The PSL handed the Bulawayo-based club a US$6,000 fine and awarded the match to Simba Bhora with a 3-0 scoreline.

The controversy stemmed from a disputed penalty decision in the 79th minute when Simba Bhora were awarded a penalty following a clash between Highlanders' Peter Muduhwa and Simba Bhora's Tinashe Balakasi. Video replays later showed that the foul occurred outside the box, but referee Cecil Gwezera and his assistant Zonzdzi Ngosana awarded the penalty. Highlanders protested the decision, leading to the abandonment of the match.

A three-member PSL disciplinary committee, comprising chairperson Doreen Gapare, and members Raphael Tsivana and Washington Magaya, determined that Highlanders were responsible for the match's abandonment. The club was found to have violated Order 8.8 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, which prohibits actions that cause the abandonment of a match.

In addition to the US$6,000 fine, Highlanders will only need to pay US$2,000 immediately, as US$4,000 of the fine was suspended on the condition that the club avoids further misconduct for the rest of the season. The club must also cover the costs of the hearing and settle the fine within two weeks.

"The accused, Highlanders FC, is hereby sentenced to pay a fine of US$6,000.00. Of this amount, $4,000 is suspended on condition that the club is not found guilty of any offence that brings the game of football into disrepute for the remainder of the season. The effective fine of $2,000.00 together with the costs of the hearing, shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgment. The abandoned match is hereby awarded to Simba Bhora FC on a 3-0 scoreline," read the judgment.

This is the second disciplinary action against Highlanders in recent weeks, following a US$6,000 fine for their involvement in crowd trouble earlier in the season. Simba Bhora were also penalized for their inability to control fans at the same match.

Highlanders received the judgment on Friday, adding to a challenging season for the club as they face financial and disciplinary issues in addition to on-field struggles.


Source - The Chronicle

