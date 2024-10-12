Mohadi mourns Edison Mbedzi

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday visited the Mbedzi family in Bulawayo to offer his condolences following the death of liberation hero Edison Mbedzi, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 64 after a short illness. Mbedzi, a resident of Waterford suburb in Bulawayo, was laid to rest on Sunday at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane.Mbedzi, a former director in the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, was praised for his unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe's independence and his contributions to the country after the war.VP Mohadi, speaking on behalf of the government, the nation, and personally, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. "His unwavering commitment and sacrifices during the liberation war have left an indelible mark on our nation's history. We mourn his loss and stand in solidarity with his family during this difficult time," he said.Mohadi revealed that he had a personal connection to Mbedzi, as they were related and had fought together during the liberation struggle. "I did not just come here in my capacity as Vice-President but also as a relative. I was out of the country on national business and only learnt of his death while I was away. It is only right that I honour him by paying my last respects today," Mohadi stated.He reflected on Mbedzi's role in Zimbabwe's fight for independence, acknowledging the late hero's rise through the military ranks to Colonel. "He was a freedom fighter like many of us of that age. We went to war, and he rose through the ranks to that of a Colonel, just like me. After the war and Independence, he worked in Government and served his country well," VP Mohadi added.During his visit, Mohadi shared fond memories of Mbedzi's leadership and selfless commitment, highlighting how his dedication impacted the lives of many Zimbabweans. He also reiterated the government's commitment to honoring the legacy of all liberation war heroes.Edison Mbedzi is survived by his wife and several children. His contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation and his service in government will be remembered as part of the nation's enduring legacy.