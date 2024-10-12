Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra goes after smugglers

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 11:17hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has ramped up its efforts to combat the ongoing smuggling of goods into the country, amid growing concerns over the prevalence of the illegal practice. Despite active enforcement measures, smuggling remains a significant challenge at the nation's borders.

Zimra's head of corporate communications, Francis Chimanda, told NewsDay Weekender that smugglers continue to evade taxes and controls. "Yes, people still resort to smuggling, as noted from encounters in enforcement activities conducted by Zimra and other law enforcement agents," Chimanda said. He added that individuals typically smuggle goods to avoid paying duties at entry points or inland taxes when selling commercial items.

This comes despite the existence of a traveller's rebate that allows individuals to import non-commercial goods up to the value of US$200 per month without paying duty. "A duty-free allowance for travellers, technically referred to as a traveller's rebate of duty, allows the import of non-commercial goods up to a value not exceeding US$200 once a month," Chimanda explained.

In an effort to curb smuggling activities, Zimra has employed advanced technology, including the use of drones, particularly along border points notorious for smuggling. The Department of Customs and Excise implemented the drone initiative in June this year to monitor and reduce smuggling at the borders.

The tax authority also plays a critical role in the country's economy by collecting customs duties at border posts, including excise duties and import value-added taxes. However, the illegal importation of goods continues to threaten the country's revenue base, with smuggled items bypassing taxes that would otherwise boost national income.

While Zimra imposes duty at flat rates on non-commercial goods imported by private individuals, the allure of avoiding high duties—ranging from 5% on books to 110% on alcoholic beverages—fuels the persistence of smuggling. Some rates are determined by the quantity of goods, while others are based on a percentage of the value plus a flat fee.

"The rates range from 5% for books to 110% for some alcoholic beverages. Some rates are a flat monetary amount per quantity of goods, while others are a combination, that is, a percentage of the value plus a flat monetary amount," Chimanda said.

Zimra's ongoing crackdown on smuggling is aimed at ensuring compliance with tax regulations and maintaining the integrity of the country's border control systems.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

35 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

39 mins ago | 63 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1794 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 984 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 946 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 306 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 459 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2628 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3147 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views