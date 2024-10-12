Zimbabwe army commander calls for closer regional security ties

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, has called for closer ties and enhanced security cooperation among Southern African nations to foster unity and peace, in tribute to the late former Tanzanian President Julius Mwalimu Nyerere.Speaking in Tanzania yesterday during a commemorative dialogue honoring Nyerere, Sanyatwe emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in maintaining peace and stability. The event also featured speeches from former South African President Thabo Mbeki and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.Nyerere, the founding President of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika), served from 1964 until his voluntary retirement in 1985, becoming the first African head of state to step down from power. He passed away on October 14, 1999.Sanyatwe acknowledged the profound impact of Nyerere's vision, which continues to shape peace and security in Southern Africa. He attributed the region's relative stability to Nyerere's leadership and his role as one of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC)."To date, sister armed forces in the region continue to ride on Mwalimu's vision by subscribing students and instructors to each other's military training institutions through bilateral arrangements," Sanyatwe noted.He highlighted the significance of the SADC Regional Peacekeeping Training Centre in Harare, which was inspired by Nyerere's vision for peace and stability in the region. Sanyatwe further credited Nyerere's dedication to regional unity for the establishment of cooperation mechanisms like SADC and the East African Community, which have bolstered political stability and security across the region."When conflicts threatened one nation, others supported diplomatically and with peacekeeping and enforcement forces," Sanyatwe remarked, stressing the importance of joint training, equipment sharing, and intelligence collaboration between regional defense and security forces.However, the general warned that the region and the broader African continent still face challenges from terrorism and foreign interference. He called for a united front to combat these threats, emphasizing the importance of defending national sovereignty and promoting a shared Pan-African identity."Though colonialism's shadows linger and foreign forces push their agendas, our strength is in our shared history and Pan-African identity," Sanyatwe said. "By deepening economic and social ties across this region through our own solutions and values, defending each other's sovereignty as stated, we can curb foreign interference and forge our own prosperous destiny."Sanyatwe, who previously served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania between 2019 and 2023, has deep personal and professional ties to the country, having received military training in Tanzania during his youth. His remarks at the commemorative event reflect his enduring connection to Tanzania and his appreciation of Nyerere's legacy in promoting regional peace and cooperation.