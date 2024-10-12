5-year ban on Dynamos referee for match-fixing

News / National

by Staff reporter

Assistant referee Kudzanai Hiya has been handed a five-year ban and fined 100,000 Swiss francs (approximately US$116,650) after being found guilty of match manipulation and corruption in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Herentals and Dynamos on May 12. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, but Hiya was accused of accepting a bribe from a Dynamos supporter to sway the result in favor of the Harare giants.Despite Hiya denying the charges, a full trial concluded that he was guilty of receiving money to influence the match. He was further charged with bringing the game, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), and match officials into disrepute, for which he received an additional five-match ban. However, two other charges of gross incompetence and failure to observe fair play were dismissed.The ZIFA disciplinary committee's report detailed that Hiya was given US$400 by a Dynamos supporter to manipulate the outcome of the match. The bribe led Hiya to flag offside two goals scored by both teams, sparking public outrage and causing pitch invasions and the throwing of missiles by irate fans.The investigation into the bribery allegations, led by the ZIFA Referees Committee members Brighton Mudzaniri, Wilfred Makuna, and Tapfumanei Mutengwa, concluded that Hiya deliberately disallowed the goals to secure Dynamos' victory, though the match ultimately ended in a draw.In its ruling, the disciplinary committee stated: "The respondent [Hiya] accepted the bribe to ensure that Dynamos FC wins the match. This conduct brought the game of football, ZIFA, and match officials into disrepute."Referee Tichaona Mbire, who officiated the game, was cleared of all charges and has been reinstated to the ZIFA referees' panel.In a separate matter, referees Cecil Gwezwere and his assistant Zondzi Ngosana were immediately suspended following the controversy surrounding the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Simba Bhora and Highlanders on September 22. A questionable late penalty decision in favor of Simba Bhora led to protests from Highlanders players, causing the match to be abandoned.The Premier Soccer League (PSL) tribunal is currently hearing Highlanders' case regarding their alleged role in the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup match, with a verdict expected soon.