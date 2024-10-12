Warriors coach eyes improvement ahead of Namibia clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, are gearing up for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J reverse fixture against Namibia, scheduled for Monday at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Coach Michael Nees is optimistic about an improved performance from his side after a narrow one-nil victory over the Brave Warriors on Thursday.The match, held at the same venue, saw Khama Billiat score the only goal from the penalty spot in the first half. However, the Warriors' performance left much to be desired, as they spent a significant portion of the game defending against Namibia's attacks. Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was instrumental, making crucial saves in the second half to secure the win.Nees attributed the team's lackluster performance to the limited preparation time he had with the squad. Many of his foreign-based players arrived in camp only on Wednesday, having played for their clubs over the weekend, leaving him just one day to train with the full squad before the match."Now we have four days to train with the whole squad," Nees stated, emphasizing the importance of this time for improvement. The team conducted a recovery session yesterday morning, with those who played in the previous match focusing on recuperation.On Saturday, the Warriors will have an additional hour of training at the stadium, allowing Nees to work closely with his players. "We didn't have enough time before this match, and you could see it in our defending," he explained.Following Thursday's victory, Zimbabwe temporarily tops Group J with five points, putting them in a favorable position for qualification ahead of return fixtures against Kenya and Cameroon next month. The coach knows that another win against Namibia will significantly enhance their chances of reaching next year's AFCON finals in Morocco."Our target is to have our qualification destiny in our own hands by November," Nees added. "But even if we collect three points on Monday, the group will not be decided."Unlike Thursday's match, which was played in an empty stadium at Namibia's request, Monday's game will welcome fans, providing an electrifying atmosphere that Nees believes is vital for player performance."We definitely need support," he stressed. "It's difficult for any professional player without spectators. The first game felt like COVID-19 times, and I think nobody enjoyed it. We want them to be there; they are critical to how players play."Key players, including Billiat, who played through hamstring pain, and the talented Jordan Zemura, are expected to step up their performances. However, one silver lining from the last match was the impressive display by captain Marvelous Nakamba, who returned to the lineup after missing previous matches due to injury.With high stakes and the potential for qualification looming, Nees and the Warriors are poised to take on Namibia with renewed vigor and determination.