Man kills of ex-lover's husband

News / National

A 22-year-old man from Zvishavane, Edwin Muchekayawa, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison following his conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's husband, Passmore Shumba. The verdict was delivered by a magistrate in Gweru after a full trial.The prosecution successfully established that Muchekayawa committed the heinous act on August 20, 2023. According to court documents, the events leading to the murder unfolded the night before. At approximately 11 PM on August 19, Muchekayawa went to Shumba's homestead, where he was married to his former girlfriend.Upon arrival, Muchekayawa knocked on the window and called Shumba outside. When Shumba exited the house, Muchekayawa struck him in the rib cage with a stone using a catapult. Following the initial assault, he fled the scene, leaving Shumba unaware of his attacker's identity.The next morning, Shumba, along with his brother Tawanda Shumba and a friend, Chengeto Nyadzo, followed the footprints left by Muchekayawa, which led them to his homestead. The group confronted Muchekayawa, threatening to report him to the headman for the earlier attack.In a shocking turn of events, as they were leaving his home, Muchekayawa armed himself with an axe and pursued the four men. During the chaotic chase, Shumba fell to the ground, at which point Muchekayawa caught up with him and struck him once on the head, behind the ear, with the axe, resulting in fatal injuries.After the attack, Muchekayawa fled the scene, leaving Shumba lying in a pool of blood. The incident was reported to the police, leading to Muchekayawa's subsequent arrest.The court's decision to impose a 24-year sentence reflects the severity of the crime, serving as a reminder of the tragic consequences of violence and unresolved personal disputes.