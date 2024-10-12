Mnangagwa govt's lethargy to allocate land to war vets dominates indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent meeting of the Zanu-PF War Veterans National Assembly in Harare erupted into a heated verbal confrontation as war veterans expressed their deep dissatisfaction with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for allegedly sidelining them in farm allocations.The ex-guerilla fighters voiced their frustration, claiming that thousands of deserving survivors from the 1970s liberation struggle have been left without any claim to land, despite their sacrifices for the freedom of Zimbabwe. Under the Constitution, 20% of all land allocations are meant to be reserved for this revered group, yet many veterans feel this entitlement has not been honored.During the gathering, which took place at the party's headquarters and was attended by guest of honor and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, veterans articulated their grievances, insisting that the current situation—where many veterans lack the land they fought for—is unacceptable."Chairman, it is a known fact that according to the Constitution, it is a right and not a privilege. It is a right that 20% of all agricultural land should be allocated to war veterans," stated Anthony Zunzanyika, a veteran from Mashonaland West. He further detailed that in his province alone, around 1,500 war veterans are without land due to unfair distribution practices.Zunzanyika provided a stark example from Hurungwe district, where the government acquired 312,000 hectares of land. Under the constitutional provision, war veterans were entitled to approximately 62,400 hectares; however, only 91 beneficiaries currently occupy 8,000 hectares. "The question begging for answers is ‘where is the land?'" he implored, visibly emotional. He further alleged that undeserving landholders are occupying properties meant for his fellow comrades.In response to the grievances, Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka acknowledged the existence of corrupt practices among some land officers, who reportedly exploit war veterans. These officers have been accused of failing to assist veterans in utilizing their allocated farmland effectively, sometimes dispossessing them and redistributing the land to non-deserving individuals in exchange for bribes.Masuka urged war veterans to report any incidents of corruption involving officers from his ministry, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing these issues.The meeting underscored the ongoing struggle of war veterans in Zimbabwe as they seek recognition and fulfillment of their constitutional rights to land, a matter that remains contentious within the ruling party.