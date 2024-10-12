Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe succession caused Zimbabwe coup

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 12:07hrs | Views
In his newly launched autobiography, One Among Many: My Contribution to the Zimbabwean Story, Happyton Bonyongwe, the former Director-General of Zimbabwe's Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), has attributed the November 2017 coup that led to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to power primarily to succession disputes within the ruling Zanu PF party.

During the launch of his book, Bonyongwe stated, "The main cause of the soft coup d'état — the succession issue to Cde Mugabe as president of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe is the main dynamic which led to the 14 November 2017 soft coup d'état in Zimbabwe."

This revelation underscores the complex political maneuvering that characterized the final years of Mugabe's administration. Bonyongwe's insights provide a deeper understanding of the internal conflicts and power struggles that ultimately culminated in the military intervention, which ended Mugabe's nearly four-decade rule.

The former CIO chief's commentary reflects the sentiment of many observers who have long speculated that the power vacuum and factionalism within Zanu PF were critical factors in the coup. His book offers an insider's perspective on the events leading up to the coup and the strategic calculations that influenced key players in Zimbabwe's political landscape at the time.

The launch of One Among Many not only highlights Bonyongwe's experiences in the intelligence community but also serves as a historical document of a pivotal moment in Zimbabwean history, as the nation navigates its post-Mugabe identity under Mnangagwa's leadership.

Source - online

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

36 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

40 mins ago | 66 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1796 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 986 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 946 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 494 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 306 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 459 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2628 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3147 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views