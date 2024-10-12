Mugabe succession caused Zimbabwe coup

News / National

by Staff reporter

In his newly launched autobiography, One Among Many: My Contribution to the Zimbabwean Story, Happyton Bonyongwe, the former Director-General of Zimbabwe's Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), has attributed the November 2017 coup that led to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to power primarily to succession disputes within the ruling Zanu PF party.During the launch of his book, Bonyongwe stated, "The main cause of the soft coup d'état — the succession issue to Cde Mugabe as president of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe is the main dynamic which led to the 14 November 2017 soft coup d'état in Zimbabwe."This revelation underscores the complex political maneuvering that characterized the final years of Mugabe's administration. Bonyongwe's insights provide a deeper understanding of the internal conflicts and power struggles that ultimately culminated in the military intervention, which ended Mugabe's nearly four-decade rule.The former CIO chief's commentary reflects the sentiment of many observers who have long speculated that the power vacuum and factionalism within Zanu PF were critical factors in the coup. His book offers an insider's perspective on the events leading up to the coup and the strategic calculations that influenced key players in Zimbabwe's political landscape at the time.The launch of One Among Many not only highlights Bonyongwe's experiences in the intelligence community but also serves as a historical document of a pivotal moment in Zimbabwean history, as the nation navigates its post-Mugabe identity under Mnangagwa's leadership.