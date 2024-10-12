Man rapes lover's 80-year-old mother

News / National

A 39-year-old man smashed his 80-year-old girlfriend's mother's head against the wall before raping her, a Rusape court head recently.He was sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment after being found guilty of assault and rape by a local magistrate.The crime, according to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was committed on 1 June this year just after midnight.Prosecutors told the court that on the night, he stormed the octogenarian's home looking for his girlfriend who is his accuser's daughter."He asked for his girlfriend's whereabouts, but the complainant did not know," NPA said."This did not go down well with the accused person who started assaulting the complainant with open hands several times on her face and smashed her head against the walls several times."He ordered the complainant to touch his manhood before he made her lie facing down and raped her."He was apprehended when the woman screamed for help leading to his girlfriend and her brother coming to their mother's rescue.They found him holding a stick.