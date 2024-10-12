9 killed in Harare-Shamva Road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed a devastating road traffic accident that occurred on October 11, 2024, around 7:00 PM at the 88-kilometre peg along the Harare-Shamva Road. The collision resulted in the deaths of nine individuals and left eight others injured.According to police reports, the incident involved a Toyota Sienta vehicle carrying 13 passengers, which was traveling towards Shamva. The driver reportedly struck a cow, causing the vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane. This led to a head-on collision with a Toyota Land Cruiser that was heading towards Harare, carrying three passengers.Tragically, eight passengers from the Toyota Sienta died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Shamva Hospital. The injured victims have been admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Bindura Hospital, and Shamva Hospital for treatment.In light of this tragic incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police are urging all motorists to exercise extreme caution while traveling on the country's roads. They emphasized the importance of prioritizing road safety and adhering to all road rules and regulations to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.The police also extended their condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and reiterated the need for vigilance and responsible driving to ensure the safety of all road users.