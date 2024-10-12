Family arrested for alleged double murder in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested Rameck Chidinhika (53) and his three daughters - Constancia Chidinhika (28), Vimbai Chidinhika (19), and a 15-year-old juvenile - following the alleged murder of Rameck's parents, Tizirai Chidinhika (77) and Miriam Polisiri (92). The tragic incident, which reportedly stemmed from allegations of witchcraft, occurred on October 11, 2024, around 7:00 AM at Chorupanga Village in Nyajena, Masvingo.According to police reports, the family members are accused of killing the elderly couple under the belief that they were casting misfortune on Rameck’s household. The police have launched an investigation into the disturbing case, highlighting the need for community dialogue to address grievances without resorting to violence.In a separate but related appeal, the Zimbabwe Republic Police are also seeking information regarding another murder case involving Jabson Bunukwa Kwangwari (35), whose body was discovered at Village 1 Runhare, Chiredzi, on the same day. The victim was found in an advanced state of decomposition with deep cuts on his head and arm. A blood-stained axe was recovered at the scene.The police have urged anyone with information related to either case to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 70 3631, reach out via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station.The Zimbabwe Republic Police are emphasizing the importance of valuing human life and encouraging families to resolve their differences peacefully. They have called on the community to seek counseling from local police stations, traditional leaders, and church elders as a means to avoid violence and foster understanding.