Social welfare officer throws his boss, ZACC, under the bus

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

There was drama at the Bindura Magistrates' Court yesterday as two social welfare workers and one Grain Marketing Board (GMB) employee appeared before the provincial magistrate facing charges of theft of wheat.Zivanai Bhunu, a human resources administrator at the Department of Social Welfare in Bindura; Innocent Mundembe, a clerk at GMB Bindura; and Edwin Mazani, a truck driver at BM Transport, appeared before Magistrate Tinashe Ndokera for their bail application.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona opposed bail, arguing that the accused were likely to abscond trial and interfere with witnesses.In a surprising turn, Social Welfare Officer J. Matanhire testified in support of the accused's bail application. He appeared to exonerate them, contradicting reports from his superior, District Social Welfare Officer Oliver Chingozha.The courtroom erupted in laughter when Matanhire claimed that Chingozha had made a false and baseless report to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)."Your Worship, I personally drafted this official report after residents in Ward 5 confirmed to me that they had received grain. The area in question is not yet due to receive aid, so I wonder how anyone could claim that aid was stolen. It's all lies," he stated.According to state papers, on August 25, the trio allegedly stole 32 tonnes of wheat intended for vulnerable residents in Ward 5, Bindura.The case has been postponed to October 14 for a bail ruling.