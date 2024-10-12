Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission (SEOM) has given Mozambique's 2024 presidential and legislative elections a clean bill of health, describing the process as peaceful, well-organized, and a true reflection of the people's will.The elections, held on Wednesday, saw citizens casting their votes for both the presidency and legislative seats. Early results indicate a likely victory for the ruling party, Frelimo, and its presidential candidate, Mr. Daniel Chapo, a political newcomer favored to win due to the party's long-standing incumbency.SADC deployed a team of 53 observers from 10 member states, including Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These observers were stationed across all 11 provinces of Mozambique, ensuring comprehensive coverage.Head of the SEOM, His Excellency Dr. Amani Abeid Karume, the former President of Zanzibar, delivered a preliminary statement in Maputo yesterday. He praised the elections as being held in an “orderly, peaceful, and free atmosphere,” and commended Mozambique's citizens for their political maturity and resilience."The mission was heartened by the patience and resilience of the people of Cabo Delgado Province, who turned out to vote despite the terrorist threat in some of the affected districts," Dr. Karume said, referring to the ongoing insurgency in the region.Dr. Karume also urged all electoral contestants to follow legal avenues for resolving disputes and appealed to all stakeholders to promote peace, tolerance, and calm as the country moves into the post-election phase. He noted that a final report on the elections will be issued within 30 days, while long-term observers will remain in Mozambique until October 20, 2024, to monitor the post-election process.As Mozambique awaits the official results, which are still being collated at the district level, attention turns to the country's National Elections Commission (CNE) and the Constitutional Council, which will validate the results.Daniel Chapo, Frelimo's presidential candidate, is expected to usher in a new era as Mozambique's first post-independence-born leader. Chapo, who joined politics in 2011, quickly rose through Frelimo's ranks, serving as a provincial governor before being elected party president in May 2024.During his campaign, Chapo focused on fighting corruption and bringing peace to the conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province, where Mozambique has been battling Islamist insurgents for years. His expected victory will mark a generational shift in leadership, with outgoing President Filipe Nyusi being the last of Frelimo's pro-independence fighters to serve as head of state.Chapo's main challengers were Ossufo Momade of Renamo, the country's largest opposition party, Venancio Mondlane, a former Renamo deputy, and Lutero Simango of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM).With the election process moving forward smoothly, Mozambique looks poised to embark on a new chapter under Chapo's leadership, as the country continues its efforts to tackle longstanding issues such as corruption and internal conflict.The SADC mission's endorsement reinforces confidence in the integrity of the electoral process, as the nation awaits the final official results in the coming days.