Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | Views
A Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) member in Zaka is under fire for allegedly failing to deliver 9,000 liters of fuel paid for by the Zaka Rural District Council (RDC) over the past three years. Confidence Mukau, Zaka's DCC Secretary for Women Affairs, is accused of obtaining a tender to supply fuel to the council in 2021 but only delivering part of the agreed fuel before closing down her service station.

Sources within the local authority revealed that Mukau, who was renting a fuel station in Jerera, was contracted to supply 20,000 liters of fuel to Zaka RDC. While 11,000 liters were delivered, the remaining 9,000 liters, which had already been paid for, were never supplied. The station later shut down, leaving the council without the fuel it had purchased.

Repeated efforts to reach Mukau for comment have been unsuccessful. Her cellphone was reportedly unreachable, and when she did briefly answer, she remained silent. Further attempts to contact her have been met with similar difficulties.

Zaka RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Majaura was non-committal when asked about the issue, saying he needed to verify the figures before confirming or denying the allegations. "Not sure of figures. I need to verify the issue. Be patient," said Majaura.

A source within the council disclosed that Mukau's fuel company, MITMIC, was responsible for the missing fuel. The council had reportedly sent several letters and held meetings with her, but promises to deliver the outstanding fuel were not fulfilled. "We wrote letters and had several verbal communications from the Procurement and Administration departments. We also held meetings, and promises were made, but were not fully implemented," the source said.

Despite the scandal, some council insiders allege that political factionalism within Zanu-PF is obstructing efforts to address the matter. Mukau is reportedly aligned with Clemence Chiduwa, the Zanu-PF Zaka DCC Chairperson and husband to Zaka RDC Chairperson Fungai Maregedze. This relationship is said to have played a role in the council's reluctance to act against Mukau.

One source explained that when the current group of councilors, led by Maregedze, came into office, they criticized council management for poor operations. Management, however, blamed the failure to collect debts, including Mukau's unpaid fuel supply, for the council's financial difficulties.

Maregedze, who is currently out on bail after being arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on abuse of office charges, denied any wrongdoing when contacted for comment. She insisted that following up on debts was not her responsibility and rejected claims that she had interfered in the matter. "I am not aware of any list, it's not the council chair's duty to follow up on debts," said Maregedze.

Maregedze also dismissed the fuel scandal as media fabrications aimed at tarnishing her reputation, adding that the matter should be taken to court. "I saw the issue in the press, but it was all lies, it's just character assassination. They should simply take the matter to court, at least there are magistrates who try people, not newspapers," she said.

Tensions have reportedly escalated within the district, with Mukau allegedly attempting to mobilize Zanu-PF youth and faction members to protest against Maregedze's arrest, accusing council management of orchestrating her downfall.

Factional divisions within Zaka's ruling party structures are said to be hindering development in the district. Zaka's factions are reportedly split between supporters of Zaka Central legislator and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Davies Marapira, and those loyal to Zaka South legislator and DDC Chairperson, Clemence Chiduwa.

As political wrangling continues, the district remains one of the least developed in the country, with essential services and progress taking a back seat to internal power struggles.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

41 mins ago | 71 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1798 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 590 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 497 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 459 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3149 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views