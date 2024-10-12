Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-year-old man from Chisiri Village in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife following accusations of infidelity.The suspect, Parence Chishiri, was apprehended by police in connection with the murder of his wife, Shorai Kundishora (29), in an incident that took place at Chishiri Village, Rusike.According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on X (formerly Twitter), Chishiri allegedly assaulted Kundishora by punching her in the ear during an argument after accusing her of cheating. The brutal attack left Kundishora critically injured, and she later died upon admission at a local clinic in Goromonzi.The police have since launched an investigation into the tragic incident, with Chishiri currently in custody.Domestic violence remains a serious concern in Zimbabwe, with authorities urging the public to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes and avoid resorting to violence.