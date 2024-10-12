Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Marupi of Gwanda South is counting his losses after a gang of robbers stormed his homestead in the early hours of today, tying him up and fleeing with his car and over R1,000 in cash.The robbery occurred shortly after midnight, and the incident was reported to Guyu Police Station.A source close to the situation revealed that Chief Marupi had just returned home from a funeral in the community and, feeling exhausted, retired to bed. It was then that the robbers broke into his bedroom, restrained him with a rope, and demanded his cash and car keys."They took more than R1,000 in cash and the keys to his Isuzu Double Cab before heading to the vehicle and speeding off," said the source.The police have yet to comment on the robbery, and investigations are reportedly underway.This brazen attack on the chief has left the local community in shock, with many calling for heightened security in the area to prevent further incidents.